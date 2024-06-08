Murder in Wine Country- Ramulose Ridge Vineyards (Moneta) on Saturday 6/8/24 at 6pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 6/8/24 at 6pm for a wine themed murder mystery at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards in Moneta, VA. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Tickets do not include food or alcohol. Ramulose Ridge Vineyards will have cheese and snacks for sale and you are welcome to bring your own food into the venue. This event will be indoors, in the tasting room. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. Please plan to arrive between 5:30pm and 5:45pm to get checked in, as the game will start at 6pm.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/ramulose-ridge-vineyards