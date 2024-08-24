× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth 7.24 - 1 Music on the Tracks

Come out and enjoy live music and comedy on the VMT Rail Yard Stage on Saturday August 24 from 5-9pm. Local comics Taylor Reschka, Travis Terry and Kathrine Rogue take the stage from 5-6pm. Big Daddy Ray hits the stage at 6pm for great music and dancing. Food truck on site, beer and wine available and kids corner with family activities on site. Chairs are welcome and encouraged. Admission is $10.