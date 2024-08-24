Music on the Tracks
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Alicia Hollingsworth
Music on the Tracks
Come out and enjoy live music and comedy on the VMT Rail Yard Stage on Saturday August 24 from 5-9pm. Local comics Taylor Reschka, Travis Terry and Kathrine Rogue take the stage from 5-6pm. Big Daddy Ray hits the stage at 6pm for great music and dancing. Food truck on site, beer and wine available and kids corner with family activities on site. Chairs are welcome and encouraged. Admission is $10.
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor