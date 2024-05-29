Navigating a Career in Engineering: Educational Impact to Success Webinar

× Expand Virginia Tech Roanoke Center MEA Webinar 5.29.2024 Social Media Post - 1 Webinar Navigating a Career in Engineering: Educational Impact to SuccessFeaturing Geoffrey B. Kerr, Senior Research Associate, Systems and Digital Engineering, Virginia Tech National Security Institute

The Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and the Virginia Tech Master of Engineering Administration (MEA) program are pleased to host Geoffrey B. Kerr, Senior Research Associate, Systems and Digital Engineering with Virginia Tech National Security Institute, for a discussion on a career in engineering and the impact of an MEA graduate education in developing future technical leaders.

Geoffrey B. Kerr will share his experiences in the Aerospace and Defense industry. He will provide a brief overview of his background and discuss his journey in navigating a career in engineering. In particular, he will share how his graduate studies in the Virginia Tech MEA program impacted his career and life - and helped prepare him for his success as a technical leader.

Join the webinar to learn more about the Virginia Tech Masters of Engineering Administration (MEA) program and how Virginia Tech’s Commonwealth Campus Centers will be providing support for local clusters/cohorts of MEA students in the Roanoke, Richmond, Newport News and Abingdon regions.