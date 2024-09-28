× Expand Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Night Owl on the Town 2024

The Night Owl on the Town Gala, hosted by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, is thrilled to invite the area's most influential and philanthropic community leaders to come together for a memorable evening in support of the more than 2,700 patients that we see each year including threatened and endangered species. This year’s gala aims to raise funds for wildlife conservation and rehabilitation, furthering our mission to protect and preserve our local wildlife.

Join us for the 2024 Night Owl on the Town Gala where you will:

-Meet our amazing wildlife ambassadors during cocktail hour like a Red-tailed Hawk, Great Horned Owl, or American Kestrel just to name a few…

-Enjoy a delightful chef prepared seated dinner with choice of filet mignon, chicken, fish, or vegetarian dishes

-Participate in exciting silent and live auctions

-Be entertained by special guest WSLS anchor, John Carlin

-To top it all off, we have an unforgettable After Party planned, featuring live music by The Kings!

-And, as always, a few surprises that you’ll have to come see for yourself!

You don’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference and have a fantastic time. Mark your calendars and join us at this year’s Night Owl on the Town Gala. It’s going to be a hoot!

*(Black tie optional)