This is three day immersive experience that celebrates local music, food, and the transcendent beauty of the metro mountain city.

Not Your Average Weekend is a series of events rooted in local cultural celebration. Get lost in the flowers deep and experience local food, music, and culture in a not so average way.

-----AFRO-BEATS ON THE AVENUE BLOCK PARTY ----

We welcome you for a lively community experience sprouting on the concrete avenues of Roanoke, VA with our Afrobeats on the Ave event! Lose yourself in the electric and vibrant rhythms of amapiano, afro jazz, afro house, and more during this block-party style kick off for NYA Weekend.

Location:

The Collective | 601 11th Street NW, Roanoke, VA 24061

Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Date: May 31st, 2024

NOT YOUR AVERAGE FESTIVAL

NYA Festival is an outdoor music celebration curated by Not Your Average Everything, and The Humble Hustle Company, INC. The 2024 theme, Lost in the Flowers, brings a vibrant energy inviting you to lose yourself in the beauty of nature and the pulsating beats of local and regional reggae, soul, funk and blues artists. The festival brings together local residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy incredible musical performances, food, and activities that celebrate the rich diversity of the Valley. As one of the most anticipated annual events in the region, the festival acts as a perfect compliment to the landscape and cultural fabric in the city of Roanoke. This year we are so excited to introduce the festival with new features, including a unique food experience never seen before, a vibrant beer garden, wine tasting station, expanded performances, and so much more!

Event details:

Location: Wasena Park | 1001 Winchester Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

Time: 2pm - 10pm

Date: June 1st, 2024

RHYTHM & BREWS BRUNCH SOCIAL

Join us and our friends over at Golden Cactus Brewery to brunch and drink in the vibrant gardens for a musical brunch experience. Indulge in modern southern cuisine with food selections curated by the Food Hut while you mingle with friends and enjoy the summer sun.

Event Details:

Time: 12pm - 4 pm

Location: Golden Cactus Brewery | 214 5th St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Date: June 2nd, 2024

NYAF VENDORS

https://forms.gle/TfWERwPzkXFcRnGFA

*﻿*THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE EVENT**

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and rain gear!

**TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT THE GATE**

N﻿ot Your Average Festival is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year in support of The Humble Hustle Company to continue to provide youth in the Roanoke community and surrounding areas with new experiences, education, and exposure for free. Therefore, a NO REFUND policy has been implemented for this event. We thank you for your time and support in advance!