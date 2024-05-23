× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

The Best Beach Party in the Valley Returns for 2024!

We are excited to announce Delta Dental Party in Elmwood will return for 2024 bringing 11 weeks of outdoor, live music to Elmwood Park.

Every Thursday* from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Elmwood Park. Admission is $10 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free!

*Except July 4th

Food and beverages served on-site. Lawn chairs welcome. No outside food, drinks, or coolers, please.

Visit the Delta Dental Party in Elmwood Facebook page for event updates due to weather.

2024 Season

5/23 - Blackwater Band

5/30 - The Tonez

6/6 - The Embers featuring Craig Woolard - Delta Dental of Virginia Night!

- Delta Dental of Virginia Night! 6/13 - The Entertainers

6/20 - Too Much Sylvia

6/27 - Band of Oz

7/4 - No show for the holiday

7/11 - Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot - Radford University Night!

- Radford University Night! 7/18 - The Catalinas - Delta Dental of Virginia Night!

- Delta Dental of Virginia Night! 7/25 - Pizazz Band

8/1 - Holiday Band

8/8 - The Kings

Season Pass

Season passes are $85 each and grant you admission to every Delta Dental Party in Elmwood show.

ORDER NOW

Season passes will be available for pickup outside of the admission gate the first two nights of Delta Dental Party in Elmwood from 4:00pm – 5:00pm, (May 23 and 30). If you arrive outside of that time, you can pick up your Season Pass at the Season Pass Holders’ Admission tent outside of the admission gate.

Volunteers

Each season we partner with local non-profits who help us by volunteering at our shows. In turn, DRI makes a donation to these wonderful organizations. This year's partner non-profits are Giving Back Society, Angels of Assisi, and Roanoke Valley Shag Club.

If your group is interested in providing 10-12 volunteers, please email TylerM@DowntownRoanoke.org.