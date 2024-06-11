Pass the PRAXIS– Prepare for success with ESOL Teacher Certification

× Expand Virginia Tech Praxis ESOL Instagram June 2024 - 1 All information in the description.

When: June 11 - June 27, 2024

Tuesdays and Thursdays

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center

108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 701

Roanoke, VA 24016

Cost: $189 for three weeks in person tutoring, materials & instruction & practice exams in supportive setting

The Praxis ESOL exam is specifically designed for individuals seeking certification to teach English to speakers of other languages (ESOL). This non-credit course offered to prepare you for success!

Pass the PRAXIS the first time!

-Gain the knowledge needed on the ESOL PRAXIS to earn Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) teacher certification

-Engaging, supportive environment with professors and practitioners who have taken PRAXIS and are focused on your exam success

-Experienced TESOL instructors will guide exam practice questions, real life scenarios, and supportive in person instruction

-Online study tools and additional resources provided throughout the course

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Sally McQuinn at 540-767-6100 or smcquinn@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days before event.