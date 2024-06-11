Pass the PRAXIS– Prepare for success with ESOL Teacher Certification
to
Virginia Tech Roanoke Center 108 North Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Virginia Tech
Praxis ESOL Instagram June 2024 - 1
All information in the description.
When: June 11 - June 27, 2024
Tuesdays and Thursdays
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center
108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 701
Roanoke, VA 24016
Cost: $189 for three weeks in person tutoring, materials & instruction & practice exams in supportive setting
The Praxis ESOL exam is specifically designed for individuals seeking certification to teach English to speakers of other languages (ESOL). This non-credit course offered to prepare you for success!
Pass the PRAXIS the first time!
-Gain the knowledge needed on the ESOL PRAXIS to earn Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) teacher certification
-Engaging, supportive environment with professors and practitioners who have taken PRAXIS and are focused on your exam success
-Experienced TESOL instructors will guide exam practice questions, real life scenarios, and supportive in person instruction
-Online study tools and additional resources provided throughout the course
If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Sally McQuinn at 540-767-6100 or smcquinn@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days before event.