Roanoke Ballet Theatre and PB&J Theatre Co. presents: "Alice in Wonderland"

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in this new production by Roanoke Ballet Theatre and PB&J Theatre Co.. This family- friendly ballet showcases charming characters as they embark in a fantastic journey. With a one-of-a-kind performance such as this, you will not want to miss out!

Info

Theater & Dance
540-345-2550
