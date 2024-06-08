Roanoke Ballet Theatre and PB&J Theatre Co. presents: "Alice in Wonderland"
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Ballet Theatre
Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in this new production by Roanoke Ballet Theatre and PB&J Theatre Co.. This family- friendly ballet showcases charming characters as they embark in a fantastic journey. With a one-of-a-kind performance such as this, you will not want to miss out!
