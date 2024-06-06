Roanoke Higher Education Center Summer Open House
to
Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
C:\Users\victoria.thomas\Pictures\RHEC photos
RHEC
Drop in and learn about the 150-plus degree, licensure, and certification programs currently offered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center.
Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse.
For more information, contact Carla Jackson at Carla.jackson@education.edu or call 540-767-6010.
Info
Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Food & Drink