Join us for the 50th anniversary Salem Distance Run!

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m.

Location: Races will begin on Main St. in Downtown Salem and end at Longwood Park

Distances: 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run

Register Here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Salem/SalemDistanceRun