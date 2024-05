Salem Gun Show

Join us for the Salem Gun & Knife Show. Guns, ammo, knives, holsters, coins and much more! You don't want to miss this show.

Admission: Adult $10.00, Children under 12 with paying Adult - FREE. Saturday admission good for both days.

Saturday, July 20 - 9 AM - 5 PM

Sunday, July 21 - 10 AM - 5 PM

NO LOADED FIREARMS - NO EXCEPTIONS.

For more information, please visit www.cegunshows.com for more information and an admission coupon.