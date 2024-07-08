ServSafe Class at the LEAP Kitchen

LEAP Kitchen 1210 Patterson Ave. SW, Salem, Virginia 24016

Get your ServSafe certification, proctored by LEAP Kitchen Manager Jeff Bland, in the LEAP Kitchen, 1210 Patterson Ave. Lessons are taught, finishing with the ServSafe exam, on the same day. Price includes books, lunch, and exam. Also options for online only or retest. Registration closes two weeks before class.

Sign up using https://www.eleoonline.net/Pages/WebForms/Mobile/ShowFormMobile.aspx?id=3c6fd41f-d558-46c0-aa17-64f58e27ebd8&linkto=1690

LEAP Kitchen 1210 Patterson Ave. SW, Salem, Virginia 24016
Business & Career
5406320485
