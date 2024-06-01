THE REGION’S PREMIER FINE ART SHOW

From paintings to sculptures and from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia’s oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows June 1-2, 2024, with the 66th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

FINE ART SHOPPING

Hosted on the streets immediately surrounding the Museum, this annual event has become one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated events, boasting a reputation as a premier destination for fine art shopping. All of the works exhibited are for sale including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

The 66th Annual Sidewalk Art Show is free and open to the public June 1-2 from 10 am-5 pm daily. We hope to see you there!

INFO FOR ARTISTS

Interested in selling your fine arts and crafts at the 66th Annual Sidewalk Art Show?

Apply online by March 22! Eligible categories in this juried show include:

Painting

Mixed media

Sculpture

Drawing & Original Printmaking

Fine Art Photography

Fine Craft (clay, fiber, glass, wood, & metal)

Jewelry

You will be notified of your acceptance to the show by April 17, 2024.

NEW! As an advocate for the Arts, the Taubman Museum of Art would love to offer the opportunity for emerging artists to participate in the 66th Sidewalk Art Show.

If the Taubman Museum of Art Sidewalk Art show is one of your first three art shows, you may apply at the $25 application fee. If you are juried in, you will receive $45 off of your booth fee!