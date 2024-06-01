Songwriters of Roanoke: William Seymour, Caitlin Krisko, Aaron Austin and Jordan Harman
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Four Roanoke songwriters come together for an evening of storytelling and songwriting at The Spot on Kirk!
William Seymour - www.linktr.ee/williamseymour
Caitlin Krisko - www.caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com
Aaron Austin - www.spotify.com/artist/aaronaustin
Jordan Harman - www.jordanharman.com
Saturday, June 1st, 2024
Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM
$20 ADV | $25 Day of Show
Concerts & Live Music