Songwriters of Roanoke: William Seymour, Caitlin Krisko, Aaron Austin and Jordan Harman

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Four Roanoke songwriters come together for an evening of storytelling and songwriting at The Spot on Kirk!

William Seymour - www.linktr.ee/williamseymour

Caitlin Krisko - www.caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com

Aaron Austin - www.spotify.com/artist/aaronaustin

Jordan Harman - www.jordanharman.com

Saturday, June 1st, 2024

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$20 ADV | $25 Day of Show

