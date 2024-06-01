Songwriters of Roanoke: William Seymour, Caitlin Krisko, Aaron Austin and Jordan Harman

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Four Roanoke songwriters come together for an evening of storytelling and songwriting at The Spot on Kirk!

William Seymour - www.linktr.ee/williamseymour

Caitlin Krisko - www.caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com

Aaron Austin - www.spotify.com/artist/aaronaustin

Jordan Harman - www.jordanharman.com

Saturday, June 1st, 2024

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$20 ADV | $25 Day of Show