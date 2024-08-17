Star City Cruisers 33rd Annual Car, Truck and Cycle Show

Rain or Shine

STAR CITY CRUISERS 33RD ANNUAL CAR, TRUCK & CYCLE SHOW

Dash Plaques will be given to the first 200 registrants. Registration is from 9 am-11 a.m. Awards will be presented @ 2:00pm.

Pre-Registration fee is $15.00, if postmarked by Aug. 1st

Day of Show Registration is $20.00.

Star City Cruisers promoting aid to Veterans receiving care at Salem VAMC.

For more information call: 540-793-4234, 540-798-1972, or 540-588-5965

Lots of Fun for All / Silent Auction / Ticket Raffle / 50-50 /Coloring Contest with Prizes for children

VISIT www.starcitycruisers.com FOR MORE INFORMATION.