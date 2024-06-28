× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth SCMM 5.6 - 1 The Star City Motor Madness Kickoff Party

Start your Motor Madness weekend off at The Star City Motor Madness Kick Off Party from 5-10pm at the Virginia Museum of Transportation! Live music from Aaron & The Beaux Ties and Hot Rod Walt & The Psycho De’Villes, food trucks on site with Dale’s Diner/Kenney Burgers and H’s BBQ, beer and wine, car show with over 100 unique classic vehicles, kids’ corner and afterhours museum access! Family friendly event! Chairs are welcomed and encouraged.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-12, under 3 free.