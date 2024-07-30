× Expand DCI Summer Music Games-Drum Corps International-Carolina Crown

The countdown begins for one of the most exciting music events of the year - the Summer Music Games at Salem Stadium on July 30, 2024! Seven world-class drum corps will compete against each other in a captivating display of talent and creativity, leaving you mesmerized and wanting more. So mark those calendars now! Drum Corps competing at The Summer Music Games will be The Academy, Carolina Crown, The Cavaliers, Colts, Pacific Crest, Seattle Cascades, and Spirit of Atlanta! Tickets on sale now. Get them asap so you don’t miss out!

Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia

Tuesday, July 30 at 7pm

Located at Salem Stadium

Tickets: https://www.dci.org/events/2024-summer-music-games-of-southwest-virginia