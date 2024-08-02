Sinkland’s Farms

Sunflower Festival

Every Weekend!

August 2nd - 18th

3 PM - 9 PM

Sinkland Farms may be best known for its amazing annual pumpkin festival that draws people from all over throughout the Fall season—but our annual Sunflower Festival will keep the family coming back all summer.

Our 4th Annual Sunflower Festival will be an experience you will remember forever! Viewing our 8 acres of sunflower fields, with over 200,000 blooms, and over 20 different varieties of flowers will be a new summer family tradition. While our sunflowers will be the star of the show, we will have 3 weekends jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun you won’t want to miss. Enjoy all the festivities at Sinkland Sunflower Festival, unlike any other!

A Family Tradition!

Listen to live music, explore local arts and crafts vendors, and tour the grounds through our walking trails. Even the pickiest eaters will find something to sink their teeth into with our wide variety of food trucks. Taste authentic southern barbeque, hand-dipped ice cream, and more. Grown-ups will enjoy a sampling of craft beer and wine. Picking a beautiful flower will be just the beginning of your day at the Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival.

Whether you’re heading to the farm with kids and looking for a family-friendly experience or simply curious about the best, most colorful backdrop to take a few fun photos there’s something for all ages here.

Sinkland Farms continues to bring special recognition to Southwestern Virginia by being recently voted "Most Unique Festival" by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine with a readership of over 350,000 across seven states along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sinkland Farms is one of the most Instagram-able spots in Virginia this summer with its sea of sunflowers. Endless rows of towering yellow flowers, each turning their heads upward toward the sun and basking visitors in their warm gentle glow…..talk about the perfect end of summer day trip!