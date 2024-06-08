Place

Fallon Park

2116 Dale Avenue SE

Roanoke, VA US 24013

Description

On June 8, let’s inspire the runner in EVERYONE!

2024 marks the eighth year of The Big Run®, our annual 5K event celebrating Global Running Day. In partnership with Virginia Amateur Sports and Brooks Running, we celebrate our local communities by bringing tens of thousands of runners together to cross a finish line and achieve a goal.

*NEW THIS YEAR* The Big Run will be the official 5K for the Virginia Commonwealth Games! With its tagline of "Inspiring wellness & competition," the Games represent the true spirit of amateur athletics. For some, this celebration of sport is a stepping stone for following the dream of representing the United States in the Olympic Games. For others, the Games are a place to compete in a favorite pastime. Regardless of the age or skill of the athlete, the Virginia Commonwealth Games provide the pure pleasure of competing for the love of sport.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE FUN:

Become a Fundraiser! The Top Fundraiser will win a head-to-toe outfit (shoes, top, bottom) from Brooks! Start your fundraiser for Smiles4Tab today!

Middle of the Pack Award!

There is a VIRTUAL option and an UNTIMED option

Smiles4Tab

The Big Run Roanoke benefits Smiles4Tab, a 501(c)3 non-profit that was founded in 2023 by the owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke. Smiles4Tab's mission is have big impacts on small causes and to support the activities that would make Tab smile. Tabitha Thompson was killed by a distracted driver while cross-training for the Blue Ridge Marathon. Click here to make a difference and make a donation to Smiles4Tab.

Registration Details

Big Run - TIMED

Now to May 14: $30

May 15 to May 28: $35

May 29 to Race day: $45

Are you looking to elevate your 5k experience by competing NATIONWIDE? The Big Run is also timed nationally so you'll be competing with racers from all over the country. If this sounds like your idea of celebrating Global Running Day then the Big Run is for you! Limited to the first 300 racers so sign up early. There will be top finisher, masters, and age group awards!

Little Run - FREE

Children will line up on the grassy hill above the finish line and race to the checkered flag. This short run will give the kids a fun experience of finishing a race on Global Running Day!

Big FUN - UNTIMED *In-Person or Virtual Option

Now to May 14: $25

May 15 to Race Day: $30

Want to celebrate Global Running Day with a bit more leisurely experience on Tinker Creek Greenway? Want to support Smiles4Tab? Then the Big FUN is for you! We'll start shortly after the Big Run to allow the speed demons a head start to hitting their PR. If you want to push a stroller during your run then this event is for you! Let the Big FUN begin!

There are no refunds for the 2024 The Big Run Roanoke. This includes refunds for a cancellation due to weather.

Dogs and pets are not permitted in the event. Strollers are not allowed during the Big Run but can be used during the Big FUN!

Packet Pick-Up & Registration

*Please note that the following dates and times may be subject to change.

Friday, June 7: 10am-7pm at Fleet Feet

Saturday, June 8: 10am-3pm at Fleet Feet

RACE DAY: Saturday, June 8: 3:30pm-4:45pm at Fallon Park

Fleet Feet is located at 4347 Franklin Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Race Day

Parking

Parking is available in the two lots by Fallon Park Pool or just down from the pool at the Greenway entrance. The Greenway parking lot fills up quickly though, so get their early if you want a spot in this lot!

Races

5:00 PM- The Big Run (Timed) starts. The Big Run Roanoke is a 5K race out and back on the Tinker Greenway, starting and ending at Fallon Park.

6:00 PM- The Little Run (free kids fun run).

6:10 PM- The Big FUN will begin right after The Little Run.

Thank you to Mountain Junkies LLC for providing timing for The Big Run Roanoke!

Post-Race Party

Enjoy a cold beer from the Big Lick Brewing beer truck.

Food Truck: TBD

Cheer on the top finishers during the awards ceremony!

Medal + Shirt

The first 100 participants for the Big Run TIMED will receive a race medal!

All participants will receive a free t-shirt!

Awards

Top awards will be presented to:

Top 3 Males

Top 3 Females

The Top 3 males and top 3 females will also win a pair of Brooks running shoes!

Age group awards will be presented to Top 3 Males and Females in each age group category:

14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up

Middle of the Pack Award - This will be given to the person that finishes in the middle of the race!

Volunteer

We are looking for a few fun course marshals and race sweeper! Click here to learn more and sign up.