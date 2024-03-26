The R.E.A.L. FUNNY Open Mic Comedy Show

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Hosted by L.A. Preston

The Spot on Kirk has a monthly open mic comedy show! There will be a chance to get up on stage and then the show will begin with featured comedians every month.

Every Last Tuesday

Doors @ 7:00 PM | Open Mic @ 7:30 PM | Starts @ 8:00 PM

No cover charge - Tips & donations appreciated

Please RSVP if you plan to attend. If you would like to inquire about the open mic, please contact the host at LA@lapreston.com for more information.

Info

Comedy
228-0099
