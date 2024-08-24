Vintage Comic Book Show

Best little one day comic book show in Virginia. Dedicated to Vintage comics (Golden age, Silver age)

During the past 27 years, this show has come to be know as one of the best venues for finding vintage comics and collectibles. The show has drawn vendors and collectors from 15 states.

Just a vintage $3 admission and kiddos 12 and under are free!

August 24th - 10am - 4pm

