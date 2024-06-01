Virginia Inland Sailing Member for a Day

× Expand Catherine Fravel Beach area at Virginia Inland Sailing Association

Experience a day at Virginia Inland Sailing Association. Come swim, bring a picnic, or launch your own sailboat or other small watercraft. Maybe go for a ride with one of our members on their sailboat. Rest and relax on our large deck with a view of the main lake. See why you should join us! Register at https://forms.gle/CqJkEiWmu39xUzYN9