West End Community Market 1223 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

This mid-week market is a great way to keep your kitchen filled with local food. West End Farmers Market pops up every Tuesday, rain or shine. This gathering of local farmers and food producers is a wonderful community to connect with. Come for the food, the music, the activities for kids, and more. The nonprofit Local Environmental Agriculture Project manages this market. All LEAP markets accept and double SNAP/EBT and double purchases by customers with Medicaid and WIC. Questions? Email info@leapforlocafood.org

West End Community Market 1223 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
5406321360
