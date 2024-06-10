Women Working with Clay Symposium is about women who work with clay to create pottery, art vessels and sculpture, and whatever point of view may come with that distinction. It explores the connections of the long history of women in cultures all over the world as vessel makers, artists, and artisans. The symposium is a three-day event that starts with an opening reception and presenter exhibition at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum, followed by a keynote address that sets the tone for the event. Activities include demonstrations by presenters, a presentation of attendee works, a small object exchange, and a closing reception and dinner.