Yoga at the Taubman

Relax, recharge, and find your moment of Zen with local artist, instructor, and all around guru Bonny Branch! Yoga is offered in the Museum’s atrium every Wednesday from 5:15 to 6:15 pm. Classes are BYOM — bring your own mat.

Public: $10

Museum Members: $5

Youth: $5

Museum Volunteers: Free

Register for 4 sessions and receive the 5th one free! Not a member? Join today!

Please note that the Museum is not open to the public on Wednesdays. You may enter the Museum for class via the security entrance at the rear of the building on Norfolk Avenue. Please plan to arrive 10 minutes early in order to check in and pay for the class if you didn’t register online beforehand.