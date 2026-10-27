Health Heroes 2027

Health Heroes 2027

Every day, healthcare professionals make a lasting difference in the lives of others through their skill, compassion and dedication. Now, it’s time to recognize those who have gone above and beyond for you!

The Roanoker will be celebrating your local Healthcare Heroes in the spring, and we want to recognize the first responders, doctors, nurses, surgeons, dentists, wellness professionals, counselors, therapists and other healthcare providers who have made a meaningful difference in your life. Has someone helped you through a difficult time, provided exceptional care, or simply made you feel a little more hopeful? Tell us who they are and why they deserve to be recognized!

Nominate your Healthcare Hero today. Every nomination is an opportunity to celebrate someone who makes our community healthier, stronger and better. Selected nominees will be featured in our March/April 2027 issue.

Don’t wait! Nominations close at midnight on December 4, 2027!

NOMINATE HERE

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