Welcome to the Best of Roanoke 2027 Reader’s Choice Awards!

Welcome to our 2027 Best of Roanoke Reader’s Choice Awards Voting Page! This ballot is your chance to weigh in on the people, places and things that make or break your day here in the valley.

These awards are designed to spotlight our local business community—the independent shops, restaurants, professionals, and locally owned or franchised businesses that give the valley its unique character and vitality. By voting, you’re helping to lift up the people and businesses who invest in our community, employ our neighbors, and make the Roanoke Valley feel like home. Readers like you will determine who rises to the top, and winners will be those who receive the highest number of votes overall in their categories at the conclusion of the contest. We thank you in advance for your participation and look forward to sharing the results with you in our May–June 2027 issue of The Roanoker magazine. 

VOTING PERIOD: November 9, 2026 – Jan 31, 2027

Round 1 – Nomination Round: November 9th – December 9th, 2026

Round one voting will open at 8:45 AM EST on Nov 9th, 2026. During this round, you may vote for your favorites from the nominees already listed on the ballot, or write in your own picks to get them into the competition. All nominations, including write-ins, also count as votes in that category.

Round 2 – Finalist Round: December 17th, 2026 – January 31st, 2027

Once the nomination round ends, the ballot will close and votes will be processed to determine the top vote-getters that advance to the finals. When voting reopens, the finalists that advanced will remain listed on the ballot and compete head-to-head to determine this year’s winners. NEW THIS YEAR: Your round 1 nomination votes WILL carry over as your vote in the finals, but you can still vote again in if you skipped a category, your original nominee did not make it into the finals, or if you wish to change your vote!

Results will be published in The Roanoker May/June 2027

NOMINATE NOW!

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The Nomination /Voting period has ended. Please look for the results posted in the November/December 2026 issue.

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