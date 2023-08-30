The story below is from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Pedro Szalay shares his love of dance with our region, empowering young dancers to express themselves through movement.

A trained dancer with roots grounded in Venezuela, but branches spreading across the Roanoke Valley and beyond. This innovative teacher and visionary proudly leads Southwest VA Ballet as the Artist Director and is known as a beacon of inspiration.

Born to Hungarian parents in La Guaira, Venezuela, Pedro Szalay’s introduction to dance began at the age of seven. Little did he know that his passion for movement would take him on an extraordinary path that would touch the lives of countless young people.

After receiving a scholarship, Szalay embarked on a thrilling journey, traveling to the dance mecca of New York City. There, he honed his skills and performed with the prestigious New York Dance Theater, immersing himself in the rich tapestry of the dance world. His dedication and talent led him to become a company dancer with the Richmond Ballet for a decade, leaving a lasting impact on choreographers and audiences alike.

However, Szalay’s story does not end with his exceptional career as a professional dancer. Along the way he found a new calling — one that involved sharing the beauty of dance with young minds eager to learn. Armed with his experience and a genuine passion for nurturing young talent, Szalay embarked on a remarkable journey as a dance instructor.

In 2007, he was appointed as the Artistic Director of the Southwest VA Ballet (SVB) while simultaneously teaching a diverse range of classes, from character and ballet to men-only and partner classes.

While living in Richmond, Szalay became involved with Minds in Motion, a dance program teaching public school students. This program has influenced the lives of many fourth graders in Richmond, Charlottesville, Martinsville, Salem, and Roanoke City Schools for 14 years. In 2012, he created his own dance outreach initiative and developed Dance Español, a Spanish language, choreographed movement program, specifically designed for fourth-graders in public schools.

Szalay’s dedication to collaboration and community engagement is also evident in his work with various organizations. The Dance Español program follows the SOL curriculum, and Szalay thoughtfully selects themes based on collaborations with museums and major Roanoke corporations. He shares with his students, “Collaboration is better tool for better progress. We create a better community collaborating.” Through his collaborations, he creatively addresses critical topics like self-awareness, environment consciousness, and mental health, leaving a lasting impression and igniting self-reflection upon the students and the community.

“Pedro is a gifted artist, and a kind and caring soul. He truly loves this community. Both of my daughters participated in the Dance Espanol program, so I have seen the effects of the program both as a member of the community, and as a parent of a participant,” says Spencer Wiegard, former Board President of SVB.

Szalay’s passion for inclusivity and making dance accessible to all is truly inspiring. Despite his demanding role as the Artistic Director of SVB, dance instructor at Star City School of Ballet and founder of Dance Español, he felt compelled to expand his reach to middle and high school students who might not have the opportunity to take professional dance lessons. With collaboration and guidance of Roanoke City Public School administration, he established a dance program for 8th-12th graders. At first, the dancers received after-school lessons in an unconventional wrestling room at Patrick Henry High School. Szalay was eventually able to move the weekly classes to his dance studio, Star City School of Ballet, offering a diverse array of dance movement classes and international dance instruction — at no expense to the students.

For Szalay, dance is a universal language that transcends barriers. He believes that movement is something everyone can understand, regardless of their background, race or age. Through Dance Español, he has witnessed the transformative power of dance, how it empowers young individuals to find their voices and express themselves without words.

"I have been dancing with Mr. Pedro for almost ten years now," says Justine Thomas. "I started through the Roanoke Middle School Ballet Program and kept dancing. Mr. Pedro is someone I hold dearly to my heart because he has always been the highlight of my day. He always pushed me and all of the other dancers to work hard and knew how capable we were as dancers. Mr. Pedro has helped me in many ways over the years to be able to keep up with my passion for dance. He helped me continue this passion and pushed it into a possible career for me. I have actually completed my associate's degree in General Studies at Virginia Western Community College, and I hope to continue learning at Hollins University majoring in dance and creative writing."

Jake Gomez first started dancing with Pedro at the age of seven. This fall he will be entering VCU as a freshman in the School of Dance and Choreography — his inspiration to pursue this field is Szlay. “Over the years, Mr. Pedro has not only been an incredible dance teacher, but also a mentor and a huge part of my life. His passion for dance inspired me and along with his unwavering support, he has helped me through so much in life.”

As Pedro Szalay approaches 18 years of working with Roanoke City Public Schools, his legacy continues to grow. He has touched the hearts and minds of countless students, leaving an indelible mark on their lives. Through his dedication, passion and unwavering belief in the power of dance, he has shaped a generation of young dancers and inspired them to pursue their dreams.

“His energy and creative vision are unmatched. SVB and Roanoke are blessed to have Mr. Pedro”, says Wiegard.

His vision is a testament to the profound impact one individual can make when fueled by passion, inclusivity and the belief that every child deserves the chance to experience the joy of movement and creative expression.

