A Big Fish in a Small Pond

As a Long & Foster real estate agent and Rookie of the Year, Chris “Kidd” Carter is excited about opportunities for prospective buyers in Roanoke.

Chris “Kidd” Carter is what some might call “Roanoke-famous.” If you haven’t met this busy young man, you may have heard him on K92 for several years as a radio host. Nowadays, he’s in the real estate game as an agent for Long & Foster Real Estate. Recently awarded Rookie of the Year and First Place Rising Star of the southwest Virginia region, he also made Presidents Club, an honor for agents with 20-25 closings within a year.

“It’s been a lot of fun. What I love about real estate is that it’s cool to see prospective buyers’ eyes light up,” Carter says. “It’s great to be part of the experience and be responsible for that happiness. You can’t put a price on that.”

Carter is from Roanoke and primarily works with potential buyers in the area. When he first started his new career, wanting to work full-time for himself, he didn’t know about the high demand for agents. He often works evenings and weekends. However, he doesn’t mind odd hours to get the job done.

Even on his days off, he still finds himself working, thanks to technology. He can do nearly anything from his smartphone, whether it’s sending contracts to get electronically signed, pulling listings or printing contracts in his home office.

“Real estate is evolving just like the rest of the world. Every field has new innovations to make life easier for workers and it’s no different in real estate,” he says.

For him, friendliness and knowledge are key, as is the willingness to put the work in. He believes it’s “absolutely without question” easier to be a realtor now than it was even a decade ago.

“When my mother was an agent, they had the thick listings book. Now we have the internet, apps, search results, all of it at your fingertips. There wasn’t GPS back then, either!”

Carter also has high hopes for the market, believing it will continue to grow due to people seeing opportunities. He encourages prospective buyers to check out everything Roanoke has to offer, whether they love the outdoors or city life, enjoy festivals and breweries or arts and culture.

