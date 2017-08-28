A Chocolate Experience

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Described as a lounge, Altus Chocolate invites customers to come for the chocolate and stay for the learning experience.

× Expand Pedro Vega, Jr.

What started out as a hobby for a married couple has turned into chocolate-coated success. Literally, in this case, as Altus Chocolate celebrates its recent opening in downtown Roanoke.

Altus Chocolate is not a candy store, but rather a chocolate lounge. Visitors are encouraged to come in with friends and stick around for an “experience.” Manager Stefan Mueller encourages questions, as staff is excited to explain the process behind their handcrafted chocolates. Downtown Roanoke offered everything Altus needed for a second location.

“We really like the thriving area,” says Mueller. “Year-round traffic, tourism and events made it a great location.”

Altus Chocolate partners with Red Rooster Coffee for coffee and espresso drinks. Their mocha includes the shop’s chocolate ganache that is sure to gain chocolate and coffee fans alike.

Everything is handmade from the get-go, roasting approximately 60 pounds of cacao beans, grinding them (which takes at least 48 hours) and hand-dipping the truffles. Organic, high-quality ingredients keep with their ideals about chocolate, which include purity, transparency and excellence.

Mueller adds they “don’t add things that don’t need to be in chocolate.” Customers can sample chocolate tastings while learning about the process of every piece. Parties and private events can also be booked in the mezzanine space.

Truffles aren’t the only thing inside, either. Their menu–yes, menu!–includes tarts, cakes, cupcakes, macarons, gelato, sipping chocolates and milkshakes, among a lengthy list. Even vegans and gluten-free guests will enjoy a variety of delights without worrying about dietary restrictions. Currently, the demand for one item in particular is so high that they’re having trouble keeping it in stock.

“We have discovered that Roanoke loves cheesecake!” Mueller says. “We cannot keep our chocolate cheesecake on the shelf. With handcrafted desserts, everything is made as fresh as possible, so we’re having to increase our orders.”

Altus Chocolate, located at 123 Campbell Avenue, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

