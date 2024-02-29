The story below is from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Local Latinas break down stereotypes and amplify their voices while empowering leaders to have a seat at the table.

In the midst of the challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of passionate and visionary Latinas in the Roanoke Valley came together to create something extraordinary. Latinas Network (LN), founded in November 2020, emerged as a powerful force dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by Latinas and providing a supportive and empowering community.

At the heart of LN lies a compelling mission centered around three core pillars: Business Engagement, Professional Development and Representation. These pillars form the bedrock upon which LN has built a vibrant and inclusive community that empowers Latinas to thrive, connect and lead in various spheres of life.

LN’s inception was marked by the collaboration of remarkable individuals. The founder, Kat Pascal, contacted Iliana Sepulveda, Shannon Dominguez, Angie Hernandez and Elizabeth Mazo. Together, they embarked on a journey to create a platform that would foster connections, provide professional development opportunities and amplify the representation of Latinas in the community.

“Before our initial meeting, I was curious and optimistic. I knew there were other Latinas in the area advancing in their careers and businesses and I wanted to get to know them. After our first meeting, the mutual enthusiasm and commitment among us transformed into a driving force for even more positive change,” says Pascal.

LN has achieved remarkable success in the realm of business engagement, creating a robust network that supports and encourages collaboration among Latina-owned businesses. The organization’s efforts have facilitated partnerships and sponsorships, contributing significantly to the economic growth of the community,

“We’ve helped spotlight Latinas looking to participate in boards, made connections between companies and members which resulted in them conducting business with one another,” says Pascal.

Over the years, LN has witnessed substantial growth in both membership and program scope. Initiatives like Nuestro Exito, Lunch with Leaders and the Young Latino Professionals Group cater to different segments of the community, providing training, support and resources for personal and professional development.

Lunch with Leaders Workshops: Offering training and support to individuals and organizations striving for positive change.

Nuestro Exito: A bilingual program focused on providing business development tools to current and future entrepreneurs.

Young Latino Professionals Group: Fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for young leaders, with a focus on Latino and underserved communities. Providing resources, mentorship and opportunities for personal and leadership development.

Participants in LN consistently express positive feedback about the meaningful connections made, the business opportunities arising and the supportive environment that nurtures personal and professional growth.

“We constantly meet month to month and we learn about the services, but also the issues and the opportunities that are in the community,” says co-founder Iliana Sepulveda.

LN participants acknowledge challenges such as the need for greater representation, breaking down stereotypes and overcoming language and cultural barriers. These shared frustrations drive Latinas Network to continually evolve and address these issues head-on.

The Latino/Hispanic community in the Roanoke Valley has flourished over the years, contributing significantly to the cultural richness and diversity of the region. However, inclusivity and understanding are still greatly needed across the valley. There are several ways such can be achieved, starting by being an ally of the LN. Readers are encouraged to actively support LN by attending events, becoming sponsors, volunteering and spreading awareness about the organization’s mission. Supporting Latina-owned businesses and amplifying the voices of Latinas in the community are impactful ways to contribute to LN’s mission.

As LN continues to expand its reach and influence, the organization remains steadfast in its dedication to creating a community where Latinas thrive personally and professionally. LN stands as a beacon of empowerment and solidarity, weaving dreams into reality and connecting communities in the vibrant tapestry of the Roanoke Valley. Learn more about Latinas Network, their leaders and programming by visiting latinasnetwork.org.

