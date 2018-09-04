A Day in Buchanan

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Buchanan delivers gorgeous views and outdoor living with a small town vibe.

× Expand Anne Sampson River Craft Rail House offers salads, burgers and entrees like shrimp and catfish. Beers include a small selection of regional craft offerings.

A trip to Buchanan in Botetourt County is an opportunity to travel North on Route 11, passing 19th century farmhouses, and diners from the heyday of American automotive travel.

This tiny historic town, embraced by the Blue Ridge and Alleghany Mountains, is stunning dressed in fall colors. The James River parallels Main Street, where you can launch your kayak from the public boat ramp, or go next door to Twin River Outfitters, who will set you up with an afternoon float, a multi-day tour or a full-moon paddle, on a stretch of river that last year was awarded State Scenic River status.

Anne Sampson Buchanan provides access to award-winning fishing, floating and kayaking on a designated State Scenic River. Load up the ‘yaks!

Route 43 tumbles down from the Blue Ridge Parkway, making the Exxon/Burger King a popular stop for motorcycle riders and cyclists. Peaks of Otter Lodge is less than 20 minutes away.

Browse Main Street for antiques, vintage books, and local and regional art. Visit Ransone’s, a vintage drugstore and diner for lunch, see a movie or a live show at the volunteer-run Buchanan Theater, then wander down the street for dinner and a craft beer at River Craft Rail House.

The 24th Annual Mountain Magic in Fall Festival on October 6 features favorites like bluegrass music, vintage cars, antiques, crafts and barbeque.

With architecture spanning two centuries, Buchanan combines small town appeal with busy outdoor mecca for a perfect day or weekend trip.

× Expand Anne Sampson A trip across the historic swinging bridge across the James is a must for its wonky angles and beautiful views. The rules say only 3 people at a time, though!

