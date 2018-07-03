A Day in Smith Mountain Lake

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Bridgewater Plaza delivers big SML fun with one small stop.

× Expand Anne Sampson

Twenty thousand acres of water, 500 miles of squiggly coastline and constant new development make it hard to choose a place to go at Smith Mountain Lake. To make it easy, I defaulted to an old favorite of mine: Bridgewater Plaza.

2014 marked the 25th anniversary of what started as a small marina on Route 122 in Bedford County. It has become a compact wonderland of things to do for adults and children, enhanced by pretty views of the lake.

Watersports are still the focus, with a large fleet of pontoons, tritoons, ski boats and jet skis for rent, as well as slips for your own boat or ‘ski. Wakeboarding is supported at Smith Mountain Wake Company.

When you’re not on the water, everyone in the family can find something to do: from Fun-n-Games Arcade, Lucky Duck climbing tower and bungee trampoline and Glazed Bisque-It ceramic parties, to shopping at Bridgewater Sportswear or Gifts Ahoy (plenty of lake- and Hokie-themed swag). The Little Gallery is home to artists, local to national, who work in everything from oils to glass to jewelry.

