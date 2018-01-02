A Day In West End

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Don’t miss this hidden gem, complete with an ideal lunch spot and vintage shopping.

× Expand Anne Sampson

A funky energy is gaining momentum in Roanoke’s West End neighborhood. West End roughly encompasses an area between 5th Street and 16th Street SW, and between Norfolk and Campbell Avenues.

At the intersection of 13th and Patterson, you’ll find Star City Pizza and The Missing Sock. Star City offers thick crust pizza, sandwiches and salads, made to order from fresh ingredients. Art, salvaged materials and a stack of games give it a place-to-hang out vibe. There’s PBR on tap and Deschutes by the bottle.

Next door, at The Missing Sock, you’ll find some of the coolest vintage and repurposed stuff I’ve seen in quite a while. Off-street parking is available.

On the other side of Patterson, West End Blends coffee shop is under construction. The walls are almost entirely covered by painted murals rescued from the demolition of the Villa Sorrento restaurant. They opened in December.

West End also boasts a year-round farmers’ market, hosted by Freedom First Credit Union every Tuesday from 3 pm to 6 pm, and The Maker Mart, providing vocational training to middle schoolers.

Don’t just drive through on your way to somewhere else; plan to stop!

