A Dream Comes Full Circle

Amanda Burch’s 20-year plan to become a lawyer pays off ten-fold.

Courtesy of Amanda Burch Amanda Burch finally achieves her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Accomplishing a lofty goal doesn’t happen without making sacrifices, putting in the necessary work and pushing through any mental barriers that present themselves.

While it can take decades for some people to realize what they want to do with their lives, Amanda Burch knew at just nine years of age what profession she wanted to enter as an adult. Recently, Burch, 35, accomplished her lifelong goal of becoming a lawyer. While she is still defining her specialized area, Burch is currently on path to practice sports law.

“To be honest, this was always a strong passion of mine. In the fourth grade, I remember telling my parents that I wanted to be an attorney. Ben Matlock, the popular TV character, was one of my biggest inspirations growing up. I fell in love with how he would gather as much information as possible before presenting his case,” Burch says.

She adds, “My teenage years were certainly in accordance with my ultimate objective. Plenty of distraction opportunities presented themselves, but I knew that if I was going to be successful, I needed to stay the course.”

A Roanoke native, specific memories Burch experienced growing up shaped her into the resilient woman that she is today. “From day one, my mom has been my biggest supporter. My father passed three years ago, and I think about him all of the time. I have three siblings and I’m thankful for each of them pushing me in their own unique ways. My upbringing was far from perfect, but reflecting on it objectively, the cons pale in comparison to the pros.”

Once her Patrick Henry High School chapter ended in 2006, it was time to start a new one. Burch’s post-Roanoke City Public School education journey started at Georgia State University, continued through Clark Atlanta University, Nova Southeastern University and Concordia University Chicago and concluded at the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

Burch says her career trajectory is a testament to hard work paying off, adding, “I have been through so much over the last 15 years, both personally and professionally. Through it all though, I was surrounded by encouraging family and friends and that support system is a huge reason why I am here today.”

A devout Christian, faith plays a huge role in everything that Burch does. Being a role model is something she also takes very seriously. Quite often, she encounters young people who remind her of her younger self.

“Not many know this, but the legal field is a heavily male-dominated profession. For those who feel that they can’t endure adversity and still accomplish their dreams, I tell them to look at my life story,” she says. “No matter how long it takes to get there, if you surround yourself with supportive individuals and never stop believing in yourself, you will be proud of what you accomplish.”

