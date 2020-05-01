The story below is from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For more like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Local journalism has never been more important and anchor John Carlin takes that responsibility very seriously for our community.

× Expand Aaron Spicer John Carlin, WSLS10 News

Local news is imperative to every community. For WSLS10 anchor John Carlin, being in the media means having a front row seat to history, along with everything else happening in the world and our community. To be a trusted face on television is an important task Carlin takes very seriously, and this year, he is both humbled and gratified to be awarded Platinum for “Your Male Star of the Star City.”

“It’s nice to be thought of and remembered when you have a career that’s public facing, to know someone notices and appreciates what you do,” Carlin says, adding, “though any credit for my success is because of my team at WSLS and I give credit to the outstanding staff and leadership at the TV station. I appreciate the support and opportunity to work with them every day.” ω

ω A graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburg with a degree in mass communication, Carlin has been part of teams that have earned the Peabody Award (for coverage of the Virginia Tech mass shooting in 2007), three national Edward R. Murrow Awards and is the recipient of numerous individual awards, including five Emmy awards for reporting.

Carlin was the WSLS10 lead anchor from 1987 to 2008 before spending five years in public relations. He returned to WSLS in July 2013, enjoying being back in the anchor’s seat as broadcasting is “in his DNA.”

Aaron Spicer John Carlin, WSLS10 news anchor

“It feels like this is what I was born to do,” Carlin says. “When you’re in the media, you have a front row seat to history, to everything going on in the world and your community. Having that seat and to play a small role as a member of the media, that’s my most comfortable place.”

The job is not without its challenges, including the late hours and public responsibilities, though it’s particularly hard when people are critical of the media. In Carlin’s mind, it’s reporters’ jobs to have the best intentions, especially at the local level.

“When I was growing up and in college, Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America and he was the person I aspired to be,” Carlin says. “I wanted to be that trusted person and handle it responsibly in terms of however the news was reported.”

Carlin adds that with the advent of fake news and other politicized topics, he wants people to know they can trust what they do at Channel 10. “When we’re talking about local car accidents and murders and zoning appeals, things we talk about on a local level … I want them to trust me to represent that fairly.”

But for all the challenges his job presents, the rewards make all the difference. From being on the front row to news, to giving it back to the public in a digestible way they can understand and appreciate, Carlin finds joy in his daily tasks. He recalls a recent story about a young boy with a terrible disease; because of their reporting, $50,000 was raised in two weeks for the family to add a handicap-equipped room to their home for their child’s special needs.

“To see that happen because of people within our stories, and know you’re having an impact, and a particular one on that family, is extremely gratifying,” Carlin says.

Carlin has most recently shared a personal health battle that developed into something much more. He was diagnosed with sarcoidosis of the spine, and the prednisone he took for it made him almost unrecognizable in his own eyes. Viewers wrote in to express their concerns, and Carlin explained the situation to them from behind the anchor’s desk.

“Once I did that, it became one of the most gratifying things in my life,” Carlin says. “Viewers thanked me for talking about it, sharing their own battle with sarcoidosis and how no one understands. They were grateful for my shining a light on it.”

Carlin saw the immediate need to use his high profile position in the community to build awareness on sarcoidosis. He continued to do stories about the disease, worked with the VBR Grand Fondo in Botetourt to make sarcoidosis the beneficiary for a bike ride and even started working with Carilion. Carlin has since become an official advocate with Foundation of Sarcoidosis research after completing training in D.C. for the organization. He also kicked off his own podcast, the Sarc Fighter Podcast, which at time of print has recorded four episodes.

“Because of telling my story, I have heard and met so many people from all over the country who have it, and others who are clamoring for someone to shine a light on this illness,” Carlin says. “As a journalist, you don’t want to be the news, but this helped way more than I ever imagined, so I’m willing to be that person.”

Carlin has become a staple in the local community, not only for his work behind the news anchor desk, but for his community outreach and extracurricular activities. He serves as the current board chair of the YMCA of Roanoke Valley, is immediate past president of the board of Saint Francis Service Dogs and is a member of the board for Junior Achievement for Southwestern Virginia. He is also a co-founder and board member for the Blue Ridge Marathon, and a past board member of the Virginia chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He was named to the board of directors for the Associated Press Broadcasters of the Virginias. He also currently teaches podcasting at Radford University.

In his free time, Carlin gives equal billing to bicycling and fly-fishing, his outdoor loves. He and his wife also foster puppies from the Roanoke Valley SPCA, sharing their cute mugs on his social media pages in hopes of boosting adoptions. Above all, however, he values spending time with his four grandchildren.

Learn more about John Carlin at the WSLS10 website or follow him on his social media pages to keep up with his family, sarcoidosis awareness and much more.

END OF PREVIEW: Read more from our May/June 2020 issue, Subscribe Today. Thank you for supporting local journalism!