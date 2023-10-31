A Little Something for Everyone

The story below is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

From the plentiful menu offerings to the inviting atmosphere, Treehouse Tavern strives to make all guests feel right at home.

With a lot of hard work and perseverance, Scott and Lee Markham made their dream of opening a family-friendly restaurant a reality last August. It’s clear that their enthusiastic fan base has only grown since based on the results of our 2024 Dining Awards poll, in which Treehouse Tavern brought home numerous platinum, gold and silver wins.

The Markhams’ friends and family have been their biggest cheerleaders since the day they announced they were going to pursue this new venture. But there’s something about the warm welcome they’ve received from their guests that’s made the whole experience that much more humbling.

“The best reward is a full dining room of happy customers, but this recognition is further confirmation that all the hard work is worth it,” says Lee. “It is very validating to know our vision resonates so strongly with the community, and [it motivates us] to continue working toward more of our ideas.”

The Markhams also say that their “loyal and incredibly hardworking” staff members – many of whom have been a part of the Treehouse Tavern team since the beginning – deserve a lot of the credit for these accolades.

So much of what makes Treehouse Tavern the gem it is is the atmosphere, which the Markhams have made every effort to make as comfortable and inviting as possible for diners of all ages. “Everyone is welcome – locals, visitors, kids!”

To give passersby a small taste of the ambiance folks can expect to experience when they enter the restaurant, the couple commissioned artwork for a wall outside. “Our murals done by artist Maggie Perrin-Key add whimsy to the traditional tavern feel that let you know we have fun at Treehouse,” says Lee.

The outdoor amenities that Scott and Lee continue to build upon also keep customers coming back. They’ve added a second patio that has an outdoor bar, as well as a fenced area for kiddos to burn off some steam and a deck where live musical performances take place.

If that wasn’t enough to win you over, Treehouse Tavern’s loaded menu sure will! They make lots of their dishes from scratch, including the dough and sauce for their popular wood-fired, brick oven pizzas. Diners love the smoked wings, ribs, barbecue and pulled chicken, which are paired with Treehouse’s signature homemade sauces. The restaurant’s Sunday brunch offerings, like the seasonally flavored baked French toast, breakfast bowls and shrimp and grits, have also quickly become a community favorite.

Lee and Scott have always called Roanoke home, so having the opportunity to raise their children in this area has been such a special experience for them. When they aren’t serving customers at Treehouse, the Markhams enjoy spending quality time with friends and going out to eat as a family.

