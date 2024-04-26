A Royal Affirmation

The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Your Male "Star of the Star City” is creating a legacy that will impact our community for generations to come.

× Expand Aaron Spicer

Fletcher Nichols has always believed in the power of affirmation. The mindset is about instilling a sense of confidence, resilience and self-worth in our youth, empowering them to navigate life's challenges with grace and determination.

One of Nichols' most powerful tools for empowering others is the Royalty Affirmation, a simple yet profound declaration that has reverberated through the halls of schools and the streets of Roanoke alike:

“My name is Fletcher Nichols and I am an extraordinary person, created and designed for success. I believe that everyone who existed before me, existed for me, and I owe them the honor of being the best I can be at all times. Therefore, I will always reverence and respect my elders; I will protect and be an example for those younger than I, and I will cultivate a good reputation with all humanity as much as possible. I am talented, skilled and intelligent, and with hard work and discipline, I will accomplish great things. I am royalty.”

Expand Aaron Spicer

For over three decades, Nichols graced the halls of Patrick Henry High School, not merely as an educator but as a mentor, advocate and guiding light for countless students. His journey in education transcended the boundaries of traditional teaching, becoming so much more than disseminating knowledge; it was about fostering a sense of belonging and purpose in each student.

"I strive to be a conduit of positivity and hope in every interaction," Nichols says. “Even with the worst kid in my class, my job was to find the good in that kid and love them past all the mess. The phrase I use now is ‘I know what you’ve done, but I want to know who you are.’ My goal is to figure out who the person is, what makes them tick; you can give them a sense of self-worth and it will change their life and move them to a different place.”

Nichols recalls his teachers and community leaders seeing a gift in him, which in turn encourages him to always look for the good in people. “I will always give people opportunities, and look for the best quality in people, and give them the opportunity to practice that quality. I do it because it was done for me and I consider passing it forward.”

A former visual arts teacher, he and another teacher, Robin Parker, originally co-founded the African American Culture class due to student interest, a class still offered today and often featuring related performances, plays, STEP classes and more. “Every student deserves a quality teacher who sees beyond their color, race, situation,” he says, “and for me to see and teach them and have them share with me who they are. So we become mutual learners. … I don’t think students will learn anything of lasting significance from a teacher unless the teacher learns something from the student. It really becomes an exchange. It’s almost like being a sociologist, in the sense that you learn about the human spirit, and I learned about students coming from certain situations; I used to celebrate students in that they went through hardships and trauma but still had the ability to love and laugh and be kind and gentle spirits.”

After Parker passed away from cancer 15 years ago, Nichols found he needed a new approach to that class, as he and Parker had complemented each other's teaching styles. He and the students both missed her, and the discussions they held in part to her contributions and encouragement. As Nichols tried to plan for class, he “woke up and was divinely inspired — I took some of her sentences to inspire them, and some words I’d say to affirm them, and put them together. That’s how the beginning of these affirmations started.”

Born out of Nichols' deep commitment to empowering his students, the affirmation become a cornerstone of his work. "Affirmation is about more than just words," Nichols says. "It's about instilling a sense of confidence, resilience and self-worth in our youth, empowering them to navigate life's challenges with grace and determination."

The Royalty Affirmation was adopted by Roanoke City Council in 2023 and has garnered attention as a tool for youth empowerment and gun violence prevention. When Nichols first joined the Youth & Gang violence coordinator team, he saw the opportunity for the affirmation to be used as a tool to “help prevent kids from going in the wrong direction or not believing the best about who they are.” It took about a year to implement; the idea created a ripple effect, offering a chance for others to share their stories, not only about those who made good choices in the face of bad ones, but those who have experienced loss due to gun violence and the difference it could’ve made had they believed the affirmation of themselves and taken a different route.

× Expand Aaron Spicer

Youth and gang violence can be a lifelong journey for some, and while the affirmation is a small preventative measure to make sure youth affirm themselves, it can make a big impact. “I’ve had students who came out of prison, and they said they wouldn’t have been able to survive prison ‘without the words you’ve given me about myself,’” he says.

Even in retirement, Nichols continues to make a lasting impact. Whether through mentoring programs, community outreach or simply lending a listening ear to those in need, he remains a steadfast advocate for positive change. As the co-founder of The Dwelling Place Family Ministry and founder of The Encouragement Group, he continues the mission of unwavering guidance and encouragement to individuals and families across the community.

"Retirement isn't the end of my journey; it's a new chapter filled with opportunities to continue serving and making a difference," Nichols says.

Self-described as a “pocket pastor” — one who pastors those who may not be part of a fellowship — he says he’s that person you can get spiritual counseling from, without any kind of title behind your name. “It’s like you have me in your back pocket!”