A Song for All to Hear

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir teaches our youth much more than to simply sing beautifully together.

× Expand Courtesy of the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Know a young person who loves to sing? Visit join/childrenschoir.com.

Imagine being a local high school student and casually mentioning you have performed in England, sung on the most legendary stage in New York City and were invited to sing before some of the greatest choral directors in the nation. This impressive list of accomplishments is the story for many members of one leading local performing arts organization, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir.

Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, Southwest Virginia’s premiere vocal performance group for young people ages seven to 18, ignites a love of music and provides the highest quality of music education to children in our community. They share their melodic voices across our region at their annual spring and winter Concerts, and at popular events such as Holiday Pops with the Roanoke Symphony, Community Carol Sing-a-long at the Taubman Museum of Art and numerous community events.

Since 1987, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has been captivating audiences locally and abroad under the exceptional direction of founder, Kim Davidson. Their performances offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for their students such as performances at Carnegie Hall, Washington National Cathedral, the historic Canterbury Cathedral, the National Christmas Tree Lighting and four Featured Choir Performances at the prestigious National American Choral Director’s Association Conventions. Invitations to these respected “stages” do not come without discipline, hard work and implementation of the highest musical standards.

Courtesy of the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir

Every Monday night, over 150 choristers gather from 50 schools (public, private and home school) for intense rehearsals. They have made up the largest children’s choir in the state over the last three decades.

So how does Davidson train these voices to sound like a heavenly choir that is now nationally recognized? High expectations. Davidson holds the choristers to the highest standards of artistic excellence. From the challenging repertoire selected, to teaching musical theory, rhythm, harmonies, diction, stage presence and even other languages. Students are stretched to reach their highest potential and learn how to perfect each detail of the music to make each song into a masterpiece. Beyond learning more than the notes on the page, through this highly regarded program students develop confidence, leadership skills and perseverance.

“The care and consummate integrity with which Ms. Davidson prepares her young people is second to none,” says Maestro Steven White, Artistic Director of Opera Roanoke and Conductor of Metropolitan Opera House, New York. “I conduct with orchestras and opera companies all over the country. I can say without exaggeration that Ms. Davidson’s work with the RVCC represents the highest level of musical and artistic integrity.”

This dedicated group doesn’t just work hard; they play hard, too. They provide a place where lasting friendships grow, musical expression blossoms and choir can become like family.

Thousands of local young people have participated in this award-winning choir encouraging the full expression of each child’s potential for artistic and personal brilliance through the collaborative experiences of singing.

Grace, who has been in choir for eight years, says, “There is something deeply magical about creating beauty with others, and I think the first time I got my real taste of this magic was in RVCC. I felt this wonderful sense of camaraderie and was overwhelmed with the fact that I was part of something so much bigger and more beautiful than myself. Together as a choir, we bring joy, tears and inspiration to the audiences and lift our voices in something wonderfully magnificent and exciting. There are not many other places where you can experience this magic. I will definitely carry these experiences with me for many years to come.”

For 36 years, Davidson has provided a matchless musical environment teaching the youth of the valley how to work together and pursue excellence — in singing, in music and in everyday life. What most people fail to realize is that this is not an ordinary extracurricular activity. A high degree of discipline, logic, strong work ethic and commitment are required to achieve this level of exceptional greatness. Throughout their musical journey, young leaders are cultivated building their confidence and fostering humility, while earning and gaining love and respect for one another.

“I realized early in my career that I have a passion and deep love for the singers in the choir and their families. The people are the highest motivating factor for me. The music is important, but the children and their development, their future, their growing skills…that motivates me,” Davidson says.

As a proud alum, I join countless others who attribute numerous life lessons learned from the RVCC. Generations of youth from this valley stand taller in their purpose and with a song in their hearts, thanks to this highly respected arts organization. Once one becomes a member, you quickly fall in love with the musical foundation, fun and overall choral experience. Many, like myself, grow up in the choir, starting from elementary school to graduating high school. Along the way, you realize you know the lyrics to almost every holiday song there is, performed in some of the most famous venues, learned to sing in four or more languages and treasure some of the dearest friendships. The legacy of this choir continues to enrich the voices, minds and character of its members and inspires and moves the hearts of those who hear them, while elevating the art and culture of this community.

