A Unique Market Shopping Experience

The French Farmhouse celebrates their wins, as well as the accomplishments of growing within the supportive community.

× Expand Aaron Spicer The French Farmhouse in downtown Roanoke.

It’s hard to believe that only a year ago, The French Farmhouse was only a dream and vision in owner Ashley Lawson’s mind as she worked to bring it all to fruition. But her dreams have not only come true; they’ve been rewarded and then some. The French Farmhouse was clearly a reader favorite this year, having won platinum for Best Home Lighting and Best Home Decor Store; gold for New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out and Best Interior Design Provider; and silver for Best Hidden Gem.

The awards mean everything to Lawson, who believed wholeheartedly in her business’s success despite the big risks. To her, it is validation, not only that her business is recognized by customers who visit and enjoy everything there is to offer, but that it is valued and appreciated by the community in such a huge way.

“As a new business owner you always worry about how it will be received. Will the Roanoke community embrace and love it just as I do? We are so honored to receive these accolades because The Roanoker is such a respected and well-known publication and to us receiving even one award is validating and inspiring. … I have so much gratitude to all of you who have supported us on this journey.”

Aaron Spicer Ashley Lawson, Owner, The French Farmhouse

The French Farmhouse is much more than “just” a retail store, offering unique market shopping experiences that focus on the importance of home and creating spaces. Their modern farmhouse home decor, lighting and furniture tastefully blends the past and present, is budget-friendly and carefully hand-selected. Lawson says their farmhouse design style is their niche, but is much broader than just French, equally encompassing modern, boho and Americana. They also place an emphasis on sourcing unique products, including ones handmade by small business makers and artisans, and integrating unique European antiques.

“Our goal is to help our customers find home decor that invites joy and turns an ordinary house into a home,” Lawson says. “Another part of the market vision is making it approachable to all, which is why we focus on having something for everyone in terms of variety offered and price. We aim to be a home market that instills the value of community and creates memorable experiences for each person who walks through our doors.”

When it came to launching the business, Lawson says the first step was the hardest, and the most challenging part was believing in The French Farmhouse and herself enough to actually do it. “I was a stay-at-home mom for a long time and went through a divorce that made me step back and figure out who I was and what I’m passionate about. That passion became The French Farmhouse.”

Despite the many challenges in actually starting the business — including finding the right location, construction decisions and delays, financing, time invested and setbacks — Lawson found that “when there is a will, you can create the way. You will hear lots of ‘no’s’ but don’t let that discourage you or doubt your ideas. And taking the risk of pursuing your dream is always worth it! I want to empower others to do the same.”

The most rewarding part? When she sees how overjoyed her customers are when visiting or selecting items for their homes. Guests are vocal about how they enjoy the market shopping experience, the variety of products offered in the modern farmhouse style and the prices, and even comment on how “Roanoke has needed a store like ours for so long.”

“That feedback is fuel to us, and means so much to our small business,” Lawson says. “We equally enjoy getting to know our customers and their stories. Just being kind and listening goes so far these days, and we want our customers to know we care and to feel like family when with us.”

The Roanoke community has certainly supported her small business. She says the local customers are always positive, encouraging and loyal, and offer so much support for all small businesses. It’s heartwarming for Lawson to see fellow small business owners supporting each other, as they value collaboration, and make an impact when joined together.

And while you’re visiting The French Farmhouse, venture upstairs to the second floor to see Rendezvous Studio & events, their beautiful 2,000-square-foot event space that serves the community for gathering together for special occasions, workshops and photographers’ studio space. It’s also here you’ll enjoy their monthly Virginia Made Saturdays, where they host local artisans and offer small business owners a space to sell their goods in an indoor marketplace setting.

Where can Lawson be found if she isn’t working hard in and on her store? She loves taking her kids on bike rides on the greenway, or visiting local sports like The Center in the Square Kid’s Center, Fallon Park Elementary playground and their favorite, Blue Cow Ice Cream. “There are endless kid-friendly activities to choose from in Roanoke, and as a mom, I’m appreciative for that,” she says.

Choose your home decor and more by visiting The French Farmhouse in downtown Roanoke on Church Avenue, or learn more at thefrench-farmhouse.com.

