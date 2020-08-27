Alternative Pain Sources with CBD

The story below is from our September/October 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

DoMoreLabs is helping patients with pain and anxiety without risk of addiction.

Jeff Mangold and Dr. Murray Joiner have been friends for over 25 years; while seeing Joiner for a lower back procedure in June 2019, the two discussed cannabidiol (CBD) products as a way to alleviate pain, as well as reduce addiction to opioids. Mangold, who retired four years ago and found himself “going crazy,” jumped at the chance to think outside the box, and they quickly partnered to form DoMoreLabs.

DoMoreLabs provides medical grade CBD products to healthcare professionals, patients and the general public. They operate “from seed to sale,” working with privately owned organic farms to handle their hemp plants. Mangold oversees every aspect, from growth and harvest, right down to extraction, distillation and packaging, and obey all federal and state laws, ensuring their products contain less than 0.3% of THC in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018. They are currently working on three major certifications, including USDA organic, cGMP (current good manufacturing processes) and kosher.

While many CBD products are currently on the market in multiple stores, Mangold’s hemp is USDA certified and made with 100% natural ingredients, without any binders or synthetics. His full-spectrum, organic CBD hemp extract was formulated “not just to make money and jump on the CBD wagon, but to be successful in the long run” once the industry is regulated. Joiner, a local pain management physician for over 30 years in Roanoke, has seven offices in Virginia, and provides a home base for Mangold to connect with medical groups such as chiropractors and pain clinics.

Their CBD formula is a full spectrum product, which is absorbed more readily into the human body. Products include creams, lotions and gummies, as well as tinctures (medical grade coconut oil with CBD taken and absorbed orally). Natural flavoring, including lemon, orange and peppermint, also goes into the oils. Benefits include anxiety and stress relief, as well as treatment alternatives to acute or chronic pain, insomnia, depression, arthritis, opioid addiction, migraines and more.

More people are reaching out to consider CBD as an alternative pain reliever. Mangold says in the last year, many prospective patients were within his age group (60+), and were interested partly due to CBD discussion with their primary care physicians. Younger patients are trying CBD as an anti-inflammatory and for anxiety. Mangold says it’s all an education process, and as more doctors engage in conversation, patients will feel more comfortable approaching CBD as an alternative health option.

Mangold’s work is also being used in other ways, including hand sanitizer. The facility he uses approached him at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding their ability to make hand sanitizer. Mangold, who once sold latex gloves, called a few groups; within four days, he had orders of 10,000 units apiece, and they rolled out sanitizer by the pallets. He’s also developing CBD-infused extra virgin olive oil as a way to break into the growing CBD food trend across the country.

