An Explosion in Roanoke

Two weeks before the Fourth of July in 1946,a TNT-laced fireworks display ignited.

× Expand Courtesy of Nelson Harris

At 6:47pm on Saturday, June 22, 1946, the Junior Grocery in downtown Roanoke exploded.

The one-story brick structure was reduced ‌to rubble, with two people trapped inside. The windows on the west side of Lee Junior High School were blown from their frames. The plate glass from the display windows of the grocery flew like shrapnel across Franklin Road, piercing cars and people. The east and south walls of the adjacent Mayfair Art and Gift Shop collapsed. The south end of Moore Radio Shop was gone. At the Larry Dow Pontiac dealership and Pitzer Transfer nearby, walls were cracked and windows shattered. The 200 block of Franklin Road was complete devastation.

As police and firefighters raced to the surreal scene, people lay stunned and bleeding on sidewalks and beside parked cars. Junior Grocery’s assistant manager Louise Aesy and customer Lucille Burchett were pinned in the debris. Aesy had suffered back fractures and severe lacerations to her left arm. Burchett sustained internal injuries and was unconscious, having been sent airborne across an aisle. As the women were pulled from the rubble and rushed to nearby Lewis-Gale Hospital, three others would soon join them.

R.C. Ratcliff had been in front of the store just prior to the explosion and flying glass had lacerated his arms, legs and chest. Mrs. Tinsley Morris had exited the store just minutes before and suffered the same fate, and passerby H.J. Deese felt searing heat course up his back seconds after hearing what he believed was a series of bombs detonating. All would survive.

Those on the outskirts of downtown believed they had heard dynamite in connection with the construction of the Bank of Virginia building. Days prior, the contractor had been excavating for the foundation and had used small explosives to create a cavity for the basement.

Roanoke Fire Chief W.M. Mullins, along with police, began interviewing witnesses and victims. All reported similar descriptions to that given by Deese that bombs had exploded. Within a few hours, Mullins formed an initial conclusion as to the cause of the disaster – fireworks. Several days before the Fourth of July, Junior Grocery’s owners had stockpiled a large inventory and created a mass display of the pyrotechnic gadgets in their front window. It was quite a collection. According to Emmett Aesy, the grocery’s proprietor, the display contained 3,465 small torpedo bombs, 720 two-shot repeater tornadoes, and 432 aerial bombs of various types. The payload had ignited taking much of the block with it.

