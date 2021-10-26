An International Ballet Star

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke Ballet Theatre welcomes Rolando Sarabia as its new artistic director.

Rolando Sarabia (right) takes over as Roanoke Ballet Theatre's new artistic director.

There’s a new artistic director stepping into the studio at Roanoke Ballet Theatre, and he’s one with a storied dance career.

That would be Cuban-born Rolando Sarabia, who’s performed all over the world – from the Cuban National Ballet to the Houston Ballet to Miami – and whose explosive style has drawn comparisons with superstars like Mikhail Baryshnikov and Vaslav Nijinsky. RBT’s executive director, Sandra Meythaler, officially welcomed Sarabia to the position in August.

“I trust Rolando with my eyes closed,” says Meythaler, who has spearheaded the nonprofit since 2007, juggling the double role of executive and artistic director from the beginning. She notes that while Sarabia is new to the position, he has joined RBT as a guest performer and instructor for years. “We work together very well … It’s a perfect complement.”

The pair’s professional partnership has deep roots, dating back to Meythaler’s years at the National Ballet of Ecuador, where she eventually met Sarabia’s father. It was Rolando Sarabia Sr. – himself an acclaimed ballet dancer – who introduced the two, and the younger Sarabia first came to Roanoke as a guest performer, dancing in RBT’s Don Quixote in 2016.

That was when Sarabia fell for Roanoke, he says, setting his sights on a possible long-term plan that could allow him to pursue his passion for coaching.

“It was a moment,” he remembers. “I told Sandra, ‘I’m going to come and teach here’ … But you need time, step by step, to get it done.”

The proverbial fates began to align last year, when Sarabia found himself in a slow recovery process from surgery. Meanwhile, the Washington Ballet, where he was a principal dancer, was sidelined from performances due to COVID-19. Sarabia figured it might be the perfect time to pivot and pursue his plan to teach.

“I love the city; I know the dancers very well,” says Sarabia. “Life gave us the opportunity to do it… and [now] our goal is to show Roanoke that they have a good company, a good school.”

Meythaler admits that, while Sarabia had long discussed the move, the chance to work with a professional of his caliber still came as a welcome surprise.

“I really didn’t believe him,” she says with a laugh, “because I admired his job from before we met … He is an incredible artist and professional.”

