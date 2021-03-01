Area’s Oldest Mentoring Program Ends, New One Begins

The story below is from our March/April 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

One of the area’s most recognizable youth mentorship programs has shut down after having impacted the lives of local children for decades. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia (BBBS) program ended on January 31. Luckily, Total Action for Progress (TAP) is stepping in to fill the void.

“We regret that BBBS has to close and will do our best to continue the important mentoring work that has begun. TAP also looks forward to working with the current partners and adding new ones,” Annette Lewis, president of TAP, says.

An arrangement between the two organizations will allow the program to become a component of TAP’s pre-existing program that focuses on trauma and restoring hope and connections to local youth, Super Hero Kids. Due the expense of affiliation fees that accompany the name and branding of BBBS, the program has been renamed Super Hero Kids Connections.

“While we are sad to close the area’s largest and longest-running youth mentoring program, we are confident it is the right choice. We are forever grateful to TAP and confident the organization provides the experience and resources necessary to best serve our children,” Laura Carini, board president of BBBS, says.

At the time of the merger, the program had 50 matches between local children and big brothers and big sisters. Stacey Sheppard, director of housing and human services at TAP who will be overseeing the program, stresses that all of the matches will continue to be facilitated. Lewis encourages children and adults who are interested in participating in the program to reach out to TAP.

BBBS traces its roots back to 1953 when a precursor to the current program was started by the Roanoke Junior Chamber of Commerce. It ceased operation the following year, but was relaunched in 1968 with full affiliation with Big Brothers of America.

