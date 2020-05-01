Behind the Scenes of Magic and Mice

The story below is from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For more like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

“The Nutcracker” is a beloved holiday tradition, thanks to a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is a well-known tradition in the Valley, featuring a cast of 150 performers representing over 15 dance schools in the region. This year, the organization won Platinum for “Best Arts Performance in 2019,” thanks to readers who value the annual holiday tradition. Though audience members only ever see the final product on stage, Artistic Director Pedro Szalay knows their performance is a success thanks to many people not seen on stage, too.

“I feel very honored to receive [this award],” Szalay says, “but we cannot do what we do without the community. It’s not only my artistic work, but the volunteers [and community] who make these productions happen. That’s what makes ‘The Nutcracker’ so special–all the people working together to keep this tradition going.”

When Szalay took over as Artistic Director 14 years ago, he immediately recognized the community involvement, from dancers and extras to designers and volunteers. Szalay says he wanted to “upscale the professional level and production for viewers,” as most attendees recognize how much hard work is involved.

And his work is never finished. Each year, as soon as the curtain closes on their show, Szalay’s mind is already going over improvements for the next year. A full year of preparation kicks off and details are discussed, from auditions, costumes and makeup, backdrops and items to refurbish or repair. Szalay says they need “key leaders” to make all those things come together.

“And of course, we’re always grateful for the production at the Berglund [Center],” he adds. “We could not do it without them. This is not a recital! They treat us as a professional production, which is so important to us.”

While many are familiar with “The Nutcracker” and its fantastical story of dancing mice and sugarplum fairies, audiences return every year, and not only because it’s their favorite tradition. Some viewers want to see the growth of the show, such as dancers who might start off as a reindeer, and develop their talents over the year to become the next Clara, the main star.

“Or perhaps the audience member is a neighbor of the little girl who is now a teenager, and they want to see her dance,” Szalay says. “It’s a ripple effect in all the ways.” ω

ω Never in his wildest dreams did Szalay expect the company to grow so much from the organization’s beginnings in 1990.

“I was once told that you can never build it all yourself, that you need to work together to make that happen, and so I always carry that in my shoulders,” Szalay says. “I tell myself, ‘Pedro, you can never work by yourself!’”

Szalay is extremely grateful to their sponsors as well, as they offer opportunities for children to attend the show, possibly their only source to see it. For him, the reward is in not only the growth of the company, but of the individuals who put so much effort and time into the productions. Their hard work excites him, as he knows it will pay off on opening night.

“Every year, some new fresh artist comes in, because they see the others grow, and want to be a part of it. We are so lucky to have such amazing local talent here.”

At time of print, auditions for “The Nutcracker” will be held August 22 at the Star City School of Ballet, and August 23 at Tanglewood Mall. For more information on Szalay and the Southwest Virginia Ballet, visit svballet.org.

