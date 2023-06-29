Blood Donations Needed More Than Ever

The story below is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Amid ongoing shortages, the need for blood donations are at an all-time high.

You can visit your local American Red Cross Blood and Platelet locations, or sign up for a blood drive such as the ones held by Junior League of Roanoke Valley, pictured here.

Three years ago, while catching up with some friends over dinner, Jayme Beal was asked a question that stumped her. Almost never at a loss for words, she had no response when asked, “Do you ever ponder as to why you never donate plasma or blood to help those in need?”

Had the conversation never come up, Beal admits she likely would have never given it any real thought. Because she was amongst friends in a comfortable environment, that inquiry led to an uncomfortable, but productive conversation. “You should be able to have an honest dialogue with no judgment with friends without jeopardizing the relationship. Since that dinner, I’ve had an entirely new perspective about donating blood,” she said.

Since the turn of the century, specifically in recent years, donations have been significantly down all over the country, especially throughout the Roanoke Valley.

According to Jackie Grant, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross (ARC) Southwest Chapter, someone in America is in need of blood every two seconds. Data, however, shows that less than 15 percent of eligible donors donate on a regular basis. If the platelet and blood shortage continues, Grant noted, drastic changes at hospitals may need to happen.

The four main types of blood are A, B, AB and O with the group O being the most critical. Because some antigens tend to trigger the immune system, safe blood transfusions rely on specific blood typing and cross-matching.

To donate, one must weigh at least 110 pounds, have a valid driver’s license and relatively speaking, be in good health. The step-by-step process of donating usually goes as follows: registration, health history background, the actual donation and light refreshments if required. Usually, the entire process takes about an hour.

Approximately 45% of donated blood in the United States comes from ARC. Additionally, the nonprofit humanitarian organization provides more than a quarter of the country’s plasma products. After the donated material is sent to a testing lab, it is then delivered to partners of hospitals to be transfused to patients.

“Locally, we need to collect more than 575 daily pints to provide lifesaving blood to area hospital partners. The Red Cross critically needs donors to be the lifeline that patients need,” External Communications Manager of the Virginia Donor Services Region Bernadette Jay said. “Blood simply can’t be manufactured in a lab. The only way to ensure that lifesaving blood is available is for people to donate.”

Interested individuals can learn more information by contacting (800) 448-3543, texting the words “BLOODAPP” to 90999 or visiting redcrossblood.org.

