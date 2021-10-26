Blush Baking Co. Takes the Cake

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Owner Joanna Morris finds joy in her process, and celebrates her Platinum Dining Award.

When it comes to specialty cakes that taste as amazing as they look, readers have spoken, touting their love of cake by awarding Blush Baking Co. Platinum for “Best Special Occasion Cakes” and Gold for “Best Bakery” in our 2022 Dining Awards. Owner Joanna Morris couldn’t be more proud or humbled.

“It means so much to me for readers to award me with this,” she says. “Baking is such a wonderful thing, because it connects you with people and can truly spread joy. There isn’t much better than seeing someone’s eyes light up when they pick up their cake!”

Tara Lilly Photography & Design Blush Baking Co. offers custom cakes, treats and other sweets!

After baking professionally for over 10 years, Morris loves that no two orders are ever the same. Her classic Southern recipes in the form of wedding and special occasions cakes, custom cookies and more offer the ability to showcase beautiful work and delight clients of all kinds. Working with clients is one of her favorite parts of the job, listening to their ideas and creating custom designs to perfectly fit their event. Knowing that she is able to bring those visions to life and create a delicious cake that they’ll enjoy with friends and family is “a wonderful feeling.”

Though the wedding industry was certainly affected by COVID-19, Morris and her business continued to prosper. “Cakes were scaled down and weddings were postponed, but I was grateful to continue baking throughout the pandemic, and all of my clients have been gracious and understanding!”

Born and raised in Roanoke, Morris loves the local community. “While I’ve moved and lived in other cities, I was always drawn home,” she says. “I’m so glad my husband and I have settled back here in our hometown – there is something about seeing those Blue Ridge Mountains out my window that is incredibly comforting!”

Have your cake and eat it, too – learn more about Morris and her creative cake work at blushbakingco.com.

Blush Baking Co. Dining Awards wins:

Platinum: Best Special Occasion Cakes

Gold: Best Bakery

The story above is from our November/December 2021. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!