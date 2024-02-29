Boones Mill Singer-Songwriter Debuts First Album

The story below is from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Colby T. Helms presents listeners with a glimpse of Southwest Virginia culture and the landscape he calls home.

× Expand Spencer Roberts Country folk artist Colby T. Helms

Country folk artist Colby T. Helms’ journey to recording his debut album wasn’t a straight path, but late last year, his persistence finally paid off. In September, he signed with Photo Finish Records. They were instantly drawn to his unique sound and story, so they presented him with a budget and told him to bring his vision to life how he saw fit.

“That’s exactly what I wanted,” says Helms. “They gave me total creative freedom.”

The 21-year-old Boones Mill native’s passion for music and storytelling started at a very young age. He grew up singing in church and later took part in middle school choir and theater programs. But it wasn’t until Colby was 12 years old, watching a bluegrass band play at his father’s funeral, that he started taking his craft to the next level, becoming what he affectionately terms “a music nerd.”

He dove into the history of music, listening to old records and learning about different artists. He spent more time practicing his guitar and through the tough late middle school and early high school years that followed, began writing his own songs.

Eight of those tracks made it onto his first album,“Tales of Misfortune,” which released on January 19. Each one depicts a snippet of Colby’s life, and when played through in its totality, listeners are told a comprehensive story of a kid growing up in rural Southwest Virginia without his father. “Some of the best songs ever are just stories, and I feel like the most honest way to convey [my experiences] is through song,” he explains.

Paying homage to his roots is also a key component of his songs. “I feel like in the area I’m from, … there isn’t a definitive artist that encapsulates the culture and the landscape … and that’s what I want [people] to take away from my music.”

The young musician has a jam-packed year of live performances ahead of him, but he also has his sights set on starting a second album soon. “Instead of the songs being about me, it’s going to be more centered around the people who have helped me get to where I’m at … a tribute to the people who maybe wanted to see this happen but weren’t around to actually see it,” says Helms.

Learn more about Colby and his upcoming performances at colbyhelms.com.

The story above is from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!