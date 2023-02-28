The story below is from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

This historic location is considered one of the oldest grist mills in the region.

Breckinridge Mill is a relic of the past, but the structure itself remains very much in the present.

Its beginning dates back to 1822, when it was built near Catawba Creek in Botetourt County by James Breckinridge, a Federalist politician and landowner in Southwest Virginia. The 3.5-story mill was considered one of the oldest grist mills in the region, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

But as more modern processes took over, the mill shut down around 1939.

It was a chicken house for a time and then, vacant until the 1970s, when Fred Taylor of Roanoke County took over and renovated the building for apartment space. It had formerly belonged to Taylor’s grandfather, who purchased the mill during the Great Depression.

Taylor and his wife, Brooke Xu, advertise the property for rent on airbnb.com as Breckinridge Mill Lofts. Inside are four units, featuring exposed brick walls and hardwood floors.

The abode, which is dog-friendly, has been a haven for outdoor lovers, who enjoy its firepit and nearby trails for hiking, Taylor said. The lofts were particularly popular during the pandemic when travelers from larger cities sought out rural spaces. Some of the lofts would rent for a month or two at a time, Taylor said.

Largely, the mill’s loft rental business is based on the seasons.

“In the fall, people come for leaves and hiking,” Taylor said.

There’s also the occasional history buff who seeks out the mill lofts. The structure was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, and amended in 2002 to increase its boundary to four acres.

The story above is from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!