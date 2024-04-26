Bridging Tradition, Ancestry & Home

The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Celtic folk duo Kinnfolk’s community-inspired project, “Star Above the Mountain,” won big in this year’s Best of Roanoke reader poll.

× Expand Courtesy of Kinnfolk

In a city thrumming with artistic talent and innovation, we wanted to show some extra love to local creators by adding a brand-new category to this year’s poll: “Best Local Artwork Project.” Our readers selected Kinnfolk's "Star Above the Mountain” as the category's very first platinum recipient.

Husband and wife duo Josh and Julie Kinn, founders of the Celtic folk group, are thrilled that the project touched their fellow Roanokers’ hearts. “It’s an amazing feeling to know that you’ve contributed to your community, and to know that your work has had a positive impact on people. Music is enriching, but it can also connect people in profound ways, so we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who voted to recognize us.”

Expand Courtesy of Kinnfolk

“Star Above the Mountain” got its start in 2022 when the pair received grant funding from the City of Roanoke and the National Endowment for the Arts to pursue it as part of the city’s Year of the Artist initiative. While much of Celtic folk music includes motifs of places like Ireland or Scotland, Josh and Julie were interested in crafting a collection of original songs and tunes celebrating the history, geography, stories and people of Roanoke.

On June 30, 2023, the duo took to The Spot on Kirk stage to perform the culmination of almost a year’s worth of research and songwriting for the first time. Feeling the acceptance and pride from the sold-out live audience as they played and sang the five songs and three tune sets they’d created was the best part. “Neither of us is originally from Virginia, so it meant a lot to have our music appreciated by people who have lived in Roanoke for their whole lives. … The night was electric and we’re honored and humbled that people enjoyed it enough to give it a platinum vote!”

Soon fans of Kinnfolk will be able to listen to the “Star Above the Mountain’’ tracks on repeat, as Julie and Josh have been hard at work in the studio recording them for inclusion in their third album — the first that is made up almost entirely of original music. They hope to release it in early 2025.

Outside of festival appearances and other shows, Kinnfolk is part of a network of Irish traditional musicians in the valley. They extend an open invitation to all interested in enjoying an evening of great live music to check out the Roanoke Traditional Irish Session, which meets on Mondays from 6-9 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Company.

The story above is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!